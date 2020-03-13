Kraft Congratulates Yeshiva University Basketball Team on Record-Breaking Season

JNS.org – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry sent video messages to Yeshiva University’s basketball team, the Maccabees, congratulating them on their continued success.

Standing in front of his six Lombardi trophies, Kraft—a longtime Jewish philanthropist in the Boston area—offered congratulations to the team for qualifying on March 7 for the NCAA Division III Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time in the university’s history.

It was the Maccabees’ 29th consecutive win in a record-breaking season.

Kraft said the team had the “mazel to overcome all odds” to win 29 games straight “in true Maccabee fashion.”

Related coverage Netflix to Release Show About Woman Leaving Chassidic Lifestyle, Mainly in Yiddish JNS.org - Netflix will release a new series on March 26 about a young woman in Brooklyn’s Chassidic Satmar community...

“We all took such great pride in their success,” he added. “As you know, we [Jews] always haven’t been celebrated for our athletic prowess.”

He then reminded the team of a phrase in Hebrew that he said means “the power of will allows us to accomplish miracles.” He encouraged the team to pursue their big dreams “and bring it home.” He concluded by saying, Am Yisrael Chai [the ‘Nation of Israel Lives’].”