Friday, March 13th | 17 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Oxfam Stops Selling Antisemitic Books After Being Called Out by Israel’s UK Ambassador

Quest for Justice for Murdered Jewish Woman Sarah Halimi Also Fight for Rule of Law, France’s Chief Rabbi Says

Debate Offers Biden, Sanders a Chance to Bridge Democratic Party’s Divide

Germany Designates Radical Wing of Far-Right AfD as ‘Extremist Entity’

Bernard Madoff Wants to Make ‘Dying, Personal Plea’ for Freedom

Preparing for Coronavirus Lockdown, Kuwait Asks Muslims to Pray at Home

Life Upended for Americans as US Scrambles to Contain Coronavirus Threat

Rick Steves Keeping Faith With the Mullahs, Not His Viewers

Coronavirus Hits Politicians, Sports and Showbiz Stars as It Spreads Across Globe

Corona Is Slowing Down, Humanity Will Survive, Says Biophysicist Michael Levitt

March 13, 2020 9:27 am
0

Kraft Congratulates Yeshiva University Basketball Team on Record-Breaking Season

avatar by JNS.org

Robert Kraft. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry sent video messages to Yeshiva University’s basketball team, the Maccabees, congratulating them on their continued success.

Standing in front of his six Lombardi trophies, Kraft—a longtime Jewish philanthropist in the Boston area—offered congratulations to the team for qualifying on March 7 for the NCAA Division III Tournament Sweet 16 for the first time in the university’s history.

It was the Maccabees’ 29th consecutive win in a record-breaking season.

Kraft said the team had the “mazel to overcome all odds” to win 29 games straight “in true Maccabee fashion.”

Related coverage

March 11, 2020 9:52 am
0

Netflix to Release Show About Woman Leaving Chassidic Lifestyle, Mainly in Yiddish

JNS.org - Netflix will release a new series on March 26 about a young woman in Brooklyn’s Chassidic Satmar community...

“We all took such great pride in their success,” he added. “As you know, we [Jews] always haven’t been celebrated for our athletic prowess.”

He then reminded the team of a phrase in Hebrew that he said means “the power of will allows us to accomplish miracles.” He encouraged the team to pursue their big dreams “and bring it home.” He concluded by saying, Am Yisrael Chai [the ‘Nation of Israel Lives’].”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.