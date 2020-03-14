Saturday, March 14th | 18 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Muslims Pray in Thousands, Heed Coronavirus Warnings at Jerusalem Holy Site

As Coronavirus Chaos Spreads Globally, Trump Declares US Emergency

‘We Follow Guidelines of Medicine and Science’: Synagogues in Manhattan Close for Shabbat Services as Coronavirus Spreads

Iraq Condemns US Air Strikes on Iran-Backed Militia

Netanyahu Seeks to Reassure Israelis Amid Coronavirus Crisis: ‘No Reason to Storm Supermarkets’

Oxfam Stops Selling Antisemitic Books After Being Called Out by Israel’s UK Ambassador

Quest for Justice for Murdered Jewish Woman Sarah Halimi Also Fight for Rule of Law, France’s Chief Rabbi Says

Debate Offers Biden, Sanders a Chance to Bridge Democratic Party’s Divide

Germany Designates Radical Wing of Far-Right AfD as ‘Extremist Entity’

Bernard Madoff Wants to Make ‘Dying, Personal Plea’ for Freedom

March 14, 2020 1:25 pm
0

Muslims Pray in Thousands, Heed Coronavirus Warnings at Jerusalem Holy Site

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A worshipper walks in front of the Dome of the Rock in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City March 13, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/ Ammar Awad.

Muslims gathered in smaller-than-usual numbers at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on Friday after religious authorities decided to keep Islam’s third holiest site open for prayers but enact health measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Thousands of worshipers, some wearing face masks, were asked to keep their distance from one another as they filed into the Old City compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif (Noble Sanctuary) and to Jews as the Temple Mount.

In Israel 126 cases of the disease have been reported and another 35 in the West Bank.

Israel has banned gatherings of more than 100 people and some religious authorities, including the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem, have moved to implement crowd controls at places of worship.

But the Jordan-appointed council that oversees Islamic sites on Jerusalem’s sacred compound kept it open for Friday prayers, encouraging faithful to congregate on the 35-acre complex’s outdoor grounds rather than inside its covered shrines.

“Whoever has this sickness, this virus, needs to keep their distance so it won’t spread. This is an obligation for Muslims,” Sheikh Mohammad Hussein said in his sermon.

The Waqf council reassured worshipers in a statement that the entire compound, including its golden Dome of the Rock shrine, was being “sterilized continuously.”

Muslim faithful believe the site to be where the Prophet Mohammad ascended to heaven. Jews revere it as the site of the Jewish Temples of antiquity. It is one of the most sensitive venues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.