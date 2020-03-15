Israeli Emergency Rescue Service Develops App to Track Coronavirus Patients, Help Users Avoid Infection

An Israeli emergency medical service has developed a smartphone app that will aid users in ascertaining if they have possibly come in contact with the coronavirus.

The Track Virus app was co-developed by United Hatzalah, an independent emergency medical service that uses motorcycles and other small vehicles in order to respond as quickly as possible to emergencies, especially in areas ambulances find it difficult to access.

The app uses a list of confirmed coronavirus cases from the Israeli Health Ministry to track whether a user has been in close proximity to someone infected with the disease.

If the user has been possibly infected, an alert is sent to them via the app.

Uri Feldman, who created the app, said in a statement, “We are very excited that a large organization such as United Hatzalah has partnered with us in tracking and hopefully stopping the spread of the coronavirus by using advanced smartphone technology.”

“Starting on Sunday, tens of thousands of users will receive the necessary information regarding the whereabouts of confirmed coronavirus carriers faster, in a more up-to-date manner, and with more accuracy,” he added.

Vice President of Operations of United Hatzalah of Israel, Dov Maisel, commented, “As the number of coronavirus patients rises the harder it becomes for the public to keep track of all the different places that they have all been and the updates from the Health Ministry.”

“Additionally, people often have a hard time recalling exactly where they have been and when,” he said. “The app solves both of these problems.”