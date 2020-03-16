Monday, March 16th | 20 Adar 5780

March 16, 2020 4:18 pm
Coronavirus Strands Young Israeli Travelers Across Globe: ‘It’s Chaos’

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

A general view shows an area of the departures terminal in Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, March 8, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Rami Amichay.

Young Israelis often go on long trips to various places around the world when they finish their army service, but with the coronavirus crisis intensifying, many have now found themselves stranded.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that with flights canceled and planes grounded, these travelers are often forced to wait in long lines at airports and pay heavy prices for the few remaining flights.

Elam Kenan, who is currently stuck in India, said, “We have been traveling for nine months and all we want is to return home.”

“Most of the Israelis, all together, are waiting for the situation to calm down, that we’ll feel the country has our backs, that we can return whenever we want to,” he continued.

Noa Margolis, who is currently in Brazil, said the situation was “chaos” and “people in all groups of travels are searching for a way to get home.”

Bar Levy, a traveler in the Philippines, said, “I had to wait at the airport for the slim chance that they might put me on a flight that would then get canceled.”

“The prices have gone through the roof,” she added.

Maya Bergman, currently in Australia, said, “Today I was on the line for almost an hour and half with the answering service for Turkish Airlines, and never got an answer.”

She said that travel agents were “preparing us for the possibility that the flights might be canceled tomorrow too.”

“I’m just trapped here,” Bergman noted.

