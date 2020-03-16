Facing Coronavirus Threat, IDF Quarantines Soldiers, Delays Inductions

The IDF is taking major steps to contain the spread of the coronavirus within its ranks, placing many soldiers and officers in quarantine, delaying induction notices and reevaluating how official ceremonies are held.

The Israeli news site N12 reported that, as of Monday, 3,700 soldiers had been quarantined, including one general, though only five cases of actual infection had been discovered.

Although the latest batch of draftees will be inducted as planned, their parents will not be allowed to attend swearing-in ceremonies. Further draft notices are to be delayed and draftees will be separated into small groups to prevent infection.

The IDF is also planning on changes to ceremonies marking Memorial Day and Independence Day next month.

However, the military is carrying out training exercises as planned. According to IDF Spokesperson Hidai Zilberman, “We do not have any units unable to operate at the moment.”

Moreover, Zilberman asserted, Israel’s enemies were less of a threat due to the virus itself.

“Our enemies’ activity in the region is declining,” he said. “They are also busy with corona.”

The goal now, he added, was to contain the problem and make sure that the quarantining of infected and potentially-infected soldiers did not interfere with military readiness.

To limit soldiers’ potential exposure to the virus, soldiers will be prevented from leaving their bases for one month and staff has been reduced in open bases. Gatherings will be limited to 30 people in closed areas and 100 in open areas. Cafeterias will be limited to 100 people and separate areas in cafeterias to break up crowds are being considered.

There are also plans to test the temperature of those entering bases to determine if they have a fever.

Social distancing is being encouraged and handshakes have been prohibited.