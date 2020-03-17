Tuesday, March 17th | 21 Adar 5780

March 17, 2020 2:54 pm
Famed Jewish Comedian Mel Brooks and Son Encourage Social Distancing During Coronavirus Pandemic

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Mel Brooks and Max Brooks. Photo: Screenshot.

Iconic Jewish comedian Mel Brooks and his son, Max, took to Twitter on Monday to share a message about social distancing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Senior citizens — including Mel, who is 93 — are at a higher risk for serious illness from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Max, 47, said he was engaging in social distancing so that his father, and none of Mel’s fellow legendary comedians and friends, would get sick.

While Mel stood in the background behind a glass door, Max said, “If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be OK. But if I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who could give it to Dick Van Dyke and before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends. When it comes to coronavirus, I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you. So practice social distancing.”

He added, “Do your part. Don’t be a spreader.”

Throughout most of the clip, Mel simply made facial expressions reacting to Max’s message, but at the end he told his son through the glass door “Go home.”

