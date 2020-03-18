Coronavirus Crisis Brings Israel and Arab World Together, at Least Online

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has been receiving messages of solidarity from across the Arab world as the coronavirus crisis intensifies, including messages like, “May Allah protect you.”

Israeli daily Yediot Ahronot reported that the messages came in response to a social media post by the ministry, which showed a photo of three employees making heart signs with their hands.

The accompanying Arabic-language text read, “This is a message to you from Israel: We pray to Allah to protect the inhabitants of Arab countries.”

“The coronavirus that is spreading intensely in the world these days knows no borders, religions, and nationalities,” it added. “We are all human beings; we are all brothers.”

The post was viewed by approximately four million people in Arab countries, and received responses such as, “May Allah protect you and bless you.”

One user from Iran called it a “beautiful message of solidarity and peace.”

An Iraqi user posted, “Our hearts are with Israel and the world at large, in all its diversity, religions, and beliefs, to defeat this virus together.”

A woman from Morocco wrote, “May Allah preserve everyone. Humanitarianism first and foremost. Perfect health to all the sick.”

A Saudi Arabian user said, “Beautiful behavior, good neighborliness, love and the spread of peace are the way to heaven.”

Other messages included, “A thousand congratulations to our cousins, and thanks” and “Long live Arab-Israeli brotherhood, we long for health and peace for all.”

The Foreign Ministry also posted a poll asking if Arab users would use an Israeli-developed vaccine, with the majority answering “yes.”

There were also some hostile messages, however, with one saying, “May Allah protect everyone but you and Iran,” while another said, “May Allah protect you, but only until you develop a vaccine for corona.”

In an openly-racist post, one user wrote said, “You are not human beings and we are not brothers.”

A user from Egypt, however, had a simpler message, saying of Israeli efforts to develop a vaccine: “Inshallah succeed.”