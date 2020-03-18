Wednesday, March 18th | 22 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iranian State TV Warning: Virus Could Kill Millions

Trump to Nominate Former Jewish School President as New US Ambassador to Japan

UK Butchers ‘Work Overtime’ to Fulfill Meat Demands for Passover Escalated By Virus

Democrats Pen Letter Probing Israel’s Use of US Military Equipment to Demolish Palestinian Homes

Dead Sea Scrolls at Museum of Bible in Washington Discovered to Be Forgeries

Joe Biden Edges Closer to Democratic Nomination With Blowout Wins

Trump Presses for $1 Trillion Stimulus as US Coronavirus Deaths Cross 100

Russia Deploying Coronavirus Disinformation to Sow Panic in West, EU Document Says

Iran’s Death Toll From Coronavirus Jumps to 1,135: State TV

Businesses Urge Bank of Israel to Buy Corporate Bonds, Stocks

March 18, 2020 10:03 am
0

Iranian State TV Warning: Virus Could Kill Millions

avatar by JNS.org

An Iranian woman wears a protective mask to prevent contracting coronavirus, as she is seen at a drug store in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Nazanin Tabatabaee via Reuters.

JNS.org – An Iranian state TV journalist who is a medical doctor warned on Tuesday that the coronavirus (COVID-19) could kill “millions” if people did not stop traveling and kept ignoring social-distancing guidelines.

Journalist Dr. Afruz Eslami cited a study by Tehran’s Sharif University of Technology that predicted three possible scenarios with the worst one estimating that 300,000 people would get the virus and 110,000 would die, according to an AP report.

If the “medical facilities are not sufficient, there will be 4 million cases, and 3.5 million people will die,” she said.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei issued a religious ruling prohibiting “unnecessary” travel.

Related coverage

March 18, 2020 9:14 am
0

Iran’s Death Toll From Coronavirus Jumps to 1,135: State TV

Iran's death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 1,135 with 147 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health...

The death toll increased again on Tuesday, with the Health Ministry spokesman announcing that 135 more people died, raising the total to 988, according to the report.

Separately, Jordan announced a state of emergency and banned gatherings of more than 10 people, and soldiers stopped travel between major cities. Newspapers were ordered closed and private-sector work was halted. In Syria, places for mass gatherings were closed, as well as restaurants and shops.

Oman announced that anyone arriving from abroad would be quarantined, the report added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.