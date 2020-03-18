Wednesday, March 18th | 22 Adar 5780

March 18, 2020 9:14 am
0

Iran’s Death Toll From Coronavirus Jumps to 1,135: State TV

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People wear protective face masks, amid the coronavirus outbreak, as they sit in a metro in Tehran, Iran, March 17, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Ali Khara via Reuters.

Iran’s death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 1,135 with 147 new deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry official told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infected people across the country had reached 17,361.

“Unfortunately there were 1,192 cases of infected people in the past 24 hours … please follow the guidelines and stay at home,” Iran’s Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi told TV.

