Gal Gadot and Celebrity Friends Cover John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ in Coronavirus Video

March 19, 2020 12:06 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli actress Gal Gadot receives the 2018 #See Her award for her performance in ‘Wonder Woman.’ Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot made an effort on Wednesday to cheer up those quarantined because of the coronavirus pandemic by enlisting her celebrity friends to sing a cover of John Lennon’s famous “Imagine” song.

The “Wonder Woman 1984” star, 34, posted on Instagram a video which she starts off by saying, “This virus has infected the entire world. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you’re from. We’re all in this together.”

The three-minute clip then cuts to a montage of Gadot, Amy Adams, Will Ferrell, Kirsten Wiig and other comedians, singers, actors and actresses singing different lyrics to the late Beatle singer’s classic tune.

Other celebrities in the clip include Jamie Dornan, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Zoe Kravitz, Nora Jones, Mark Ruffalo, Sia, and Maya Rudolph.

The former Miss Israel, who said she was on day six of her self-quarantine, explained that the video was inspired by a “powerful and pure” clip of an Italian trumpet man who played “Imagine” from his balcony.

She wrote in the video’s caption “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us. All love to you, from me and my dear friends.”

