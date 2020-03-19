Israelis Across Country Applaud From Their Balconies in Appreciation of Medical Workers Battling Coronavirus

Israelis on Thursday evening held a demonstration of appreciation for and solidarity with health care workers battling the coronavirus by applauding from their balconies.

The applause was heard across the country, including in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Petah Tikva and Nahariya, as well as many other communities.

President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also participated in the demonstration.

Rivlin commented, “Thank you our dear ones — the medical teams and volunteers who are working day and night in order to give all the citizens of Israel a medical response in this difficult time.”

The gesture was sponsored by retail chain owner Rami Levy and publicized by multiple Israeli news outlets, as well as the international Reuters news service.

Guy Choshen, an expert on infectious diseases at Tel Aviv’s Sourasky Medical Center, told N12 as he listed to the applause that the gesture “warms the heart” and “gives support” to the enormous number of health care workers currently involved in battling the disease.

Choshen added that health care workers were determined to continue the fight despite the necessary sacrifices, which include barely being able to see their families.

Rami Levy said of his idea, “At such a time, we must all come together and say thank you to the medical teams who are working hard for us.”

He added, “It excites me to see the unity of our people in difficult times like these.”

“With the help of God and as long as we continue to obey the Ministry of Health’s instructions, we will get through the corona crisis strong, healthy and united,” he said.

More that 500 Israelis have tested positive for coronavirus so far.

Watch a video below of the show of appreciation and solidarity (via N12):