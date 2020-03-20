To complete the look and in order to preserve the life and hygiene of the mask, she added a stylish case with UV light technology that neutralizes the particles and bacteria, and keeps the mask sterilized and safe for reusage.
Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Israeli Student Designs Artistic Protective Face Masks
by JNS.org
JNS.org – With the demand for protective masks drastically increasing amid the coronavirus pandemic, an Israeli art student has designed something along those lines that makes life a bit more colorful right now.
As part of her first semester studio project on wearable technology, Yael Mordechay, a student of the Department of Industrial Design at Bezalel Academy in Jerusalem, worked on a protective mask against air pollution and different types of bacteria and viruses.
It was a product related to a future scenario that could potentially affect the world; little did Mordechay know how timely her choice would be.
Using the same technologies of massive gas masks and filters designed to provide protection from a nuclear war or from other chemical-related emergencies, she created a smaller, more comfortable, appealing and user-friendly mask.