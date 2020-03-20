Friday, March 20th | 24 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Columbia Faculty Members Back School President’s Antisemitism Condemnation, Pan Upcoming BDS Vote

Jerusalem Friday Prayers See Smaller Crowds Amid Partial Coronavirus Lockdown

Crown Heights Community Celebrates From Afar With Jewish Couple Having Downsized Wedding Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

A Mother Knows: Adam Neumann’s Mom Opens Up

Israeli Pharma Giant Teva Donates Millions of Doses of Potential Coronavirus Drug to US Hospitals

IDF Home Front Command Opens Hotels for Patients Recovering From COVID-19

Coronavirus Deaths in Italy Overtake China as Economic Damage Mounts Across Globe

New Jersey Middle School Students Keep Holocaust Memories Alive With Documentaries on Survivors

24 New Olim to Israel Arrive From US on Group Flight

Plague of Locusts to Hit Africa, Mideast, Says UN Group

March 20, 2020 8:28 am
0

Pompeo Says US Citizen Detained in Iran Since 2018 Released on Medical Furlough

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivers remarks to the media at the State Department in Washington, DC, March 5, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Yuri Gripas.

US citizen Michael White who has been detained in Iran since 2018 has been released on Thursday on medical furlough, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, adding that the US navy veteran was currently under the custody of the Swiss government.

“His release on humanitarian grounds was conditioned upon him staying in Iran. Michael is now in the custody of the Swiss embassy and will undergo medical testing and evaluation,” Pompeo said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Pompeo in a press conference said Tehran was considering freeing some US citizens and urged them to do so as a humanitarian gesture because of coronavirus. Iran has reported 16,169 coronavirus cases and 988 deaths in one of the worst national outbreaks outside of China, where the pandemic originated.

It is not clear exactly how many Americans Iran may hold, but they include father and son Baquer and Siamak Namazi and possibly Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent missing since 2007.

Related coverage

March 20, 2020 1:04 pm
0

Columbia Faculty Members Back School President’s Antisemitism Condemnation, Pan Upcoming BDS Vote

A dozen Columbia University faculty members have penned a letter expressing support for President Lee C. Bollinger’s recent statement against...

The United States said it has offered humanitarian help to Iran as it dealt with the coronavirus, but said it would maintain its maximum-pressure campaign to choke off Tehran’s ability to export its oil. It has blacklisted new companies earlier this week on companies for engaging in “significant transactions” to trade in Iranian petrochemicals.

The pressure campaign on Tehran, instituted after President Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal Iran struck with six major powers, aims to force Iran to limit its nuclear, missile and regional activities.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.