United Synagogues in UK Close Under Advisement of Country’s Chief Rabbi

JNS.org – The United Synagogue, the largest network of Orthodox communities in the United Kingdom, is closing all of its affiliated synagogues due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis announced that “our Torah obligation to protect the sanctity of life transcends all other considerations.”

“Whilst the synagogue office can be opened from time to time for administrative purposes, the site should be understood to be closed,” said United Synagogue president Michael Goldstein, reported The Jewish Chronicle.

He added that “the community should not facilitate, support or publicize any minyanim or services in members’ homes. Sifrei Torah should not be loaned for these purposes. We understand the implication of this on individuals who wish to say Kaddish. It also means, sadly, that we will not be able to hold bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs or other [simchas]. The Chief Rabbi and Beth Din have made an exception for weddings. However, restrictive regulations will be in place.”

Related coverage US to Iran: Coronavirus Won’t Save You From Sanctions The United States sent Iran a blunt message this week: the spread of the coronavirus will not save it from...