US State Department Offers Up to $1 Million to Address Inclusion for Marginalized Communities in Israel

JNS.org – The US State Department is offering a grant between $750,000 and $1 million for a project to address inclusion for marginalized communities in Israel.

The department’s Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor (DRL) seeks to address “the barriers to economic opportunities in marginalized groups, particularly the Arab-Israeli and Ethiopian communities, with a specific focus on political and civic engagement, improving the socio-economic inclusion of minorities within these communities, and reducing discrimination and community-based violence,” said the department in an announcement on Friday.

Between one and two grants are expected to be awarded, and the project would be between 18 and 24 months long, according to the announcement.

Proposals surrounding “economic empowerment activities or vocational training will be considered technically ineligible. Program activities are intended to address systemic barriers, not create short-term livelihoods or vocational training opportunities.”

Examples include “opportunities for beneficiaries to apply their new knowledge and skills in practical efforts; solicitation of feedback and suggestions from beneficiaries when developing activities in order to strengthen the sustainability of programs and participant ownership of project outcomes; and input from participants on sustainability plans and systematic review of the plans throughout the life of the project, with adjustments made as necessary.”

The program could also include “inclusion of vulnerable populations; joint identification and definition of key concepts with relevant stakeholders and stakeholder input into project activities; and systematic follow-up with beneficiaries at specific intervals after the completion of activities to track how beneficiaries are retaining new knowledge, as well as applying their new skills.”