Monday, March 23rd | 27 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Hurling Rocks at Cars on Highway

Biden to Start Considering Running Mates, Consults Obama

Russia and Turkey Cut Short Joint Patrol in Syria’s Idlib: Russian Defense Ministry

Syria Confirms First Coronavirus Case as Fears Grow It Could Spread

Israeli COVID-19 Cases Exceed 1,200; Defense Ministry Asks to Be Put in Charge

Austrian Leader ‘Thanks God’ for Netanyahu’s Advice on Coronavirus

Rouhani: US Should Lift Sanctions If It Wants to Help Iran Fight Coronavirus

Israel Announces ‘National Emergency Plan’ to Rescue Israelis Stranded Abroad

Under the Gun, US Senate Looks to Strike Deal on Coronavirus Relief Package

Netflix to Reduce Traffic in Israel by 25 Percent to Help ISPs

March 23, 2020 10:38 am
0

Israeli Troops Kill Palestinian Hurling Rocks at Cars on Highway

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A Palestinian rioter hurls stones at Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Hebron, Feb. 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mussa Qawasma.

Israeli troops shot and killed a Palestinian who was hurling rocks at Israeli cars driving on a highway in the West Bank on Sunday, the military said.

Palestinian health officials identified the deceased as a 32-year-old man.

“Troops spotted a number of suspects hurling rocks at Israeli vehicles driving on the highway,” the military said in a statement, adding that they opened fire to prevent more cars from being hit.

A picture released by the military showed a car with its windshield smashed by a large rock. It did not say whether the driver was injured.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.