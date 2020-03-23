Murdered French Jewish Holocaust Survivor Remembered on Two-Year Anniversary of Death

Jewish groups around the world marked on Monday the two-year anniversary of the antisemitic killing of Mireille Knoll — an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor who was stabbed and burned to death by two intruders in her Paris apartment.

The Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions (CRIF) tweeted, “Two years ago, on March 23, 2018, Mireille Knoll was murdered by terrorists at her home. Her murder adds to the tragic list of those who have lost their lives because they were Jews. We will never forget.”

The World Jewish Congress tweeted, “Two years ago today, 85-year-old Holocaust survivor Mireille Knoll was murdered in her apartment in Paris. She was murdered because she was Jewish. Antisemitic incidents in France have only increased even more since then, according to reports. May her memory be a blessing.”

Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan Greenblatt tweeted, “Two years ago, Mireille Knoll, an 85 yr old Holocaust survivor, was murdered in her Paris apartment in an #antisemitic hate crime. We join our partners @Le_CRIF in honoring her memory & calling for justice.”

Two men — 28-year-old Yacine Mihoub, Knoll’s neighbor, and 21-year-old Alex Carrimbacus — were arrested following the incident and charged with murder aggravated by antisemitism. They are awaiting trial.

One of the suspects is alleged to have said of Knoll before she was killed, “She’s a Jew. She must have money.”