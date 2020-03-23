Neo-Nazis Urge Supporters to Target Jews for Coronavirus Spread

Neo-Nazi and Islamist extremists have found another common cause: encouraging their supporters to deliberately spread the coronavirus to Jews, police officers and other “enemies.”

An FBI alert issued last Thursday warned that “members of extremist groups are encouraging one another to spread the virus, if contracted, through bodily fluids and personal interactions.”

According to ABC News, which obtained a copy of the alert on Monday, the extremist groups include neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

According to a recent report from the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a research and advocacy group, far-right groups are increasingly embracing “accelerationism” — a fringe philosophy that promotes mass violence to fuel society’s collapse.

“From pushing the idea that Jews created the coronavirus virus to sell vaccines to encouraging infected followers to try to spread the illness to the Jewish community and law enforcement, as the coronavirus has spread, we have observed how white-supremacists, neo-Nazis and others have used this to drive their own conspiracy theories, spread disinformation and incite violence on their online platforms,” Michael Masters — the head of the Secure Communities Network (SCN), an umbrella group that coordinates security for Jewish groups and synagogues around the country — told ABC News on Monday.

A separate analysis published by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) demonstrated that the pandemic has provided a ready platform for antisemitic conspiracy theories. Scare-mongering tropes monitored by ADL researchers have included the claim that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) “is controlled by the Chabad Lubavitch movement,” and that the Hungarian-Jewish financier George Soros — a favorite target of far-right groups and governments — is behind the spread of coronavirus.

Islamist organizations have adopted a similarly aggressive perspective on the crisis, meanwhile.

The Washington, DC-based think tank Middle East Media and Research Institute (MEMRI) revealed that a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood in the US had called on his comrades to infect Egyptian diplomats with the coronavirus.

The current Egyptian regime headed by President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi overthrew the country’s Muslim Brotherhood government in 2013.

“Whoever has flu-like symptoms — cold, fever, sneezing — should pay a visit to his ‘friends’ who work for Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi’s government,” said Baghat Saber — a supporter of the Islamist organization who lives in New York.

“If you have contracted coronavirus, you should exact revenge! Avenge yourself, avenge the honor of your women, avenge the people who are in prison, and avenge the oppressed people. Go there. Why die alone? When you die, why die alone?” Saber exhorted.