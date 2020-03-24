Tuesday, March 24th | 28 Adar 5780

March 24, 2020 7:07 am
The Truth About Coronavirus and Gaza

avatar by Daniel Pomerantz

Opinion

A Palestinian militant walks as he surveys an Islamic Jihad site that was targeted in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip, Feb. 25, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

In a stunning display of anti-Israel demonization, Reuters promotes the myth that restrictions on Gaza are somehow comparable to global quarantines defending against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In the article, Reuters shares a number of tweets from Gaza residents such as this one:

We in Gaza have been living this for 14 years.

Reuters did not commit an ethical breach by sharing tweets from Gaza residents: Gaza is a part of our world and is deemed newsworthy.

However, as a body of professional journalists, Reuters has a duty to also share context and balance. For example, Reuters

For a quick peek into some of Israel’s containment measures and general updates, below is a recording of a “livestream” we broadcast last week. Though the situation is continuing to change, this gives at least a bit of an insight into the evolving nature of daily life in Israel.

There are many international stories relevant to COVID-19: Italy’s desperate measures, South Korea’s massive testing, the UK and its backtracking from a unique “herd immunity” approach —  even Israel with its aggressive containment strategy and furious work toward a vaccine.

However, this Reuters article is not relevant to COVID-19 nor is it newsworthy in that context. Instead, this article reads like like a transparent excuse to say something negative about Israel at any cost: even at the cost of basic journalistic ethics.

Daniel Pomerantz is CEO of HonestReporting. A version of this article was originally published by HonestReporting.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

