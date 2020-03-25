Wednesday, March 25th | 29 Adar 5780

March 25, 2020 3:26 pm
0

Heartening Photo Shows Jewish and Muslim Emergency Responders in Israel Taking Joint Prayer Break Amid Coronavirus Crisis

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Two Israeli emergency workers — one Jewish, one Muslim — taking a prayer break during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo via Daniel Carmon / Twitter.

One of the enduring images of the coronavirus was captured in Israel on Wednesday, as a camera caught the remarkable sight of two emergency workers — one a Jew, the other a Muslim — standing alongside their ambulance vehicle and praying in their respective traditions.

The image was shared by Nir Dvori, a journalist with Israel’s Channel 2 broadcaster.

“It’s possible,” Dvori commented in Hebrew above the image.

The photograph caught the attention of pro-Israel social media influencers, several of whom commented that there was no better depiction of the country’s democratic and multi-ethnic character.

“Caught on camera,” tweeted retired Israeli diplomat Daniel Carmon — who was originally sent the photo through a group on WhatsApp that he belongs to — “a praying interlude in the midst of a hectic day by #Jewish and #Muslim @Mdais paramedics who will later continue fighting #CoronaVirus together. Touching photo, isn’t it?”

Responding to another user who commented that “the Muslim probably hates the Jewish dude,” Carmon said that assessment could not be more wrong.

 

