IDF, US Military Conduct Joint Air Drill With F-35 Jets in Israel

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force and the US military conducted a joint drill in the south of the country with F-35 fighter jets on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced in a statement.

The drill will last until Thursday.

Special measures are being taken to prevent spread of the coronavirus, including no contact between soldiers on the ground, i24 News reported. The drill went ahead despite the fact that currently, there is a ban against joint drills with other countries.

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 is the newest and most advanced fighter jet in the world.