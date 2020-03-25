Wednesday, March 25th | 29 Adar 5780

March 25, 2020 9:31 am
0

IDF, US Military Conduct Joint Air Drill With F-35 Jets in Israel

avatar by JNS.org

Two Israeli F-35I Adir jets fly in formation. Photo: US Air Force/1st Lt. Erik D. Anthony.

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force and the US military conducted a joint drill in the south of the country with F-35 fighter jets on Tuesday, the Israel Defense Forces announced in a statement.

The drill will last until Thursday.

Special measures are being taken to prevent spread of the coronavirus, including no contact between soldiers on the ground, i24 News reported. The drill went ahead despite the fact that currently, there is a ban against joint drills with other countries.

Lockheed Martin’s F-35 is the newest and most advanced fighter jet in the world.

The IDF is implementing its new “Momentum“ multi-year development plan—under the leadership of IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi—that seeks to make the Israeli army function even faster with enhanced electronic communication between different forces.

