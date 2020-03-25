Wednesday, March 25th | 29 Adar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Supermarkets Enjoy Coronavirus-Fueled Boom

Denmark Charges Norwegian Citizen Over Alleged Iranian Assassination Plot: Prosecutor

Iran to Impose Tough Measures as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Israeli Defense Ministry Launches COVID-19 Voice-Test Study

Impact of Closures in Jewish Community Wreak Havoc With Food and Finances, Institutionally and Individually

Israelis Told to Keep Within 100 Meters From Home for Recreation

Bank of Israel: Economic Shutdown Due to Coronavirus Could Eat Up 10 Percent of GPD

Israeli Soldiers’ New Frontier: Delivering Food to Grandma

Israel’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to Five, Strict Lockdown Announced

Sanders Wins Democrats Abroad Primary With Nearly 37 Percent of Vote in Israel

March 25, 2020 9:26 am
0

Jordan Eases Nationwide Curfew and Allows Shops to Open

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Workers load bread on a bus to sell it to people close to their homes after Jordan announced it would extend a curfew indefinitely, amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Amman, March 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Muhammad Hamed.

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz said on Tuesday the government would allow people to go on foot to buy groceries in neighborhood shops to ease daily life for the nearly 10 million inhabitants under a tight curfew to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The curfew was imposed on Saturday after King Abdullah enacted an emergency decree giving the government sweeping powers to enforce an army-imposed curfew and other measures that restrict civil and political liberties. The government justified the severe restrictions by saying that many people had flouted calls to stay at home, risking the fast spread of the virus.

Shops, bakeries and even pharmacies have since closed in a complete lockdown of businesses and commercial activity, and the army, which was deployed on streets across the country, warned that anyone leaving their homes would face up to a year in jail.

Razzaz said that as of Wednesday people would be allowed to leave their homes from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to walk to corner shops, groceries, bakeries and pharmacies.

Related coverage

March 25, 2020 10:24 am
0

Iran to Impose Tough Measures as Coronavirus Death Toll Rises

Iran plans to ban Iranian New Year travel and traditional gatherings in parks, President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, as...

“I understand the worry and anxiety. … The curfew is not a natural state that we have ever experienced before and reflects negatively and psychologically on us,” Razazz said.

Large supermarkets will reopen on Thursday to sell goods online and to be home-delivered, also to avoid crowding in public places, Razzaz said in a briefing.

Razzaz warned any stampede or rush in any shops would prompt immediate closure. He said the ban on private vehicles would be maintained.

“Either there is discipline or we will close shops that we see congestion,” he said.

Jordan a week ago closed land and sea border crossings with Syria, Iraq, Egypt and Israel, and suspended all incoming and outgoing flights.

The government brought in public transport buses on Tuesday to help bakeries sell bread in residential neighborhoods across the country. But panic buying in some inner city areas erupted as people rushed from their homes for bread, which many Jordanians consume as a daily staple food item, witnesses said.

Health Minister Saad Jaber said on Tuesday that confirmed cases of the virus jumped to 153, with 26 new cases in the biggest daily rise since numbers began to steadily grow last week. There have been no deaths.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.