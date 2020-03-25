Sanders Wins Democrats Abroad Primary With Nearly 37 Percent of Vote in Israel

Wednesday, March 25th | 29 Adar 5780

March 25, 2020 9:48 am
avatar by JNS.org

Democratic US presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 US presidential campaign, held in CNN’s Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, DC, March 15, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Kevin Lamarque.

JNS.org – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) won the Democrats Abroad primary, winning nearly 37 percent of vote of Americans living in Israel, announced Democrats Abroad on Monday.

In Israel, out of 638 votes, Sanders received 236, while the Democratic frontrunner, former US Vice President Joe Biden, got 234. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), who suspended her campaign on March 5, garnered 89 votes. Billionaire and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who dropped out of the race a day earlier, got 55 votes.

Overall, Sanders won 58 percent of the vote and will receive nine delegates to the Democratic National Convention, which is scheduled to be held in Milwaukee this July, while Biden won 23 percent.

An estimated 40,000 Americans living in 180 countries outside the United States cast their ballot in person or through fax, email and regular mail.

Turnout increased by 15 percent over 2016, the highest ever, according to Democrats Abroad.

