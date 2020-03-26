‘Hamilton’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Flaunts His Hebrew on Twitter

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of the hit Broadway musical “Hamilton,” showed off his Hebrew skills during a Twitter conversation with Israeli journalists on Tuesday.

A few Israeli journalists were talking about their favorite songs when one of them, Yishai Harel, tagged the famed American composer and playwright.

Miranda, who is not Jewish, jumped in with a message in Hebrew that translated to, “Hey, hey hey, what’s going on here?”

The story was first reported by the blog Israellycool.

היי היי היי מה קורה כאן — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 25, 2020

Miranda was a member of a Jewish a cappella group called the Mazel Tones when he was a student at Wesleyan University two decades ago, and in 2018 he shared on Twitter an audio clip of him performing Israeli singer Ilanit’s “Hine Ba Hashalom.”

At his wedding in 2010, Miranda did a surprise performance of the “Fiddler on the Roof” song “L’Chaim,” and he told The New Yorker in 2015 that in elementary school, “All my friends were Jewish.”

In 2016, Miranda narrated a fundraising video for Yeshiva University, where he had received an honorary degree in 2009.

He also said that before making it big on Broadway he had performed at bar and bat mitzvahs to help pay his rent.