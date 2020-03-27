Coronavirus Claims Three More Victims in Israel, All Over the Age of 80

JNS.org – The number of Israelis infected with the coronavirus rose by 171 to 2,666 on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health, with an additional three elderly Israelis succumbing to the highly contagious disease.

Among those who passed away include a 91-year-old woman who remained in critical condition for several days, sedated and on a ventilator at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon. The hospital said it had used “every means, night and day, with much dedication” to save her.

“We share in the sorrow of the family members,” the hospital said, adding that her family was being tended to by social workers.

An 89-year-old woman with underlying health problems also fell victim to COVID-19 at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Jerusalem, as well as an 83-year-old man at the Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak.

As of Thursday, 39 people remain in serious condition and 68 in moderate condition with just 68 people having officially recovered from the illness, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel has tightened restrictions on all residents, enforcing a lockdown that has shuttered synagogues and non-essential stores, reduced public transportation to 25 percent, and prohibited people from traveling more than 100 meters past their homes except to purchase essential items such as food or to receive medical treatment.

Violators could face hundreds to thousands of shekels in fines, and even as much as six months of imprisonment.

Israel has also ramped up testing for the virus, with 5,240 swabs being conducted in the 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Mandatory home quarantine is still in effect for 59,493 people who may have been exposed to the virus, according to the Health Ministry.