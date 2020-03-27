Friday, March 27th | 2 Nisan 5780

March 27, 2020 11:12 am
0

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Drones Launched by Yemen’s Houthis Toward Kingdom

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Fires burn in the distance after a drone strike by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group on Saudi company Aramco’s oil-processing facilities in Buqayq, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 14, 2019. Photo: Still image taken from a social media video obtained by Reuters.

Saudi-led coalition intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Iran-aligned Yemen’s Houthis towards “civilian targets” in Saudi cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, state news agency SPA said early Friday, citing coalition spokesman Col. Turki al-Malki.

In Yemen, Houthi air defenses intercepted on Friday aircrafts affiliated with Saudi-led coalition forces over the Yemeni city of Marib and forced them to leave, the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saria said in a tweet.

The two attacks come after Yemen’s warring parties had welcomed a UN call for an immediate truce on Thursday to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Houthis ousted the government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The group still controls most major urban centers despite years of war.

