Saturday, March 28th | 3 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New York’s Cuomo Postpones Primary Election as Coronavirus Cases Keep Growing

Trump Says He May Quarantine New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

In Phone Call, Trump and Netanyahu Agree to ‘Cooperate Closely’ on Coronavirus Fight

Swiss Museum to Pay Undisclosed Sum to Heirs of Jewish Art Collector Victimized by Nazis

Protests Greet ‘Repulsive’ Painting by Italian Catholic Artist Depicting Antisemitic Blood Libel

As Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 12, Israel’s Netanyahu Orders Preparations for Tighter Movement Restrictions

Israel’s Netanyahu Wishes ‘Full and Speedy Recovery’ to UK’s Johnson After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Top US Jewish Group Condemns Iran for Death of Ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson

Saudi-Led Coalition Destroys Drones Launched by Yemen’s Houthis Toward Kingdom

Britain’s PM Johnson Has Coronavirus, Self-Isolates in Downing Street

March 28, 2020 1:22 pm
0

Trump Says He May Quarantine New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he departs for travel to North Carolina from Washington, US February 7, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he was considering imposing a quarantine on New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Trump said he was mulling the quarantine, while at the same walking back urging to quickly reopen the economy. Trump said he was unsure about whether the United States will reopen for business by April 12th following shutdowns in major cities across the country. Asked whether he thought the United States would open by Easter Sunday, Trump said at the White House on Saturday, “We’ll see what happens.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.