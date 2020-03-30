Monday, March 30th | 5 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘No Seders With Grandma and Grandpa’: Israeli Defense Minister Issues Coronavirus Passover Warning

In Virtual Meeting, UN Security Council Praises Israeli-Palestinian Cooperation in Coronavirus Fight

ADL Issues Advice on Preventing ‘Zoom-Bombing,’ as Extremists Troll Online Video Platforms During Coronavirus Crisis

Israel to Use Computer Analysis to Find Likely Coronavirus Carriers

Saudi Arabia Expands Lockdown as Coronavirus Death Toll Doubles

China, Iran and the Spread of Coronavirus

Jerusalem Orchestra Members Perform Virtual Concert From Homes in Israel, New York

Israeli PM Netanyahu Announces New Coronavirus Restrictions, as Massive Economic Aid Plan Unveiled

Mossad Brings Massive Shipment of Medical Equipment to Israel

Victim of Monsey Antisemitic Stabbing Attack Dies Three Months Later

March 30, 2020 2:56 pm
0

Jerusalem Orchestra Members Perform Virtual Concert From Homes in Israel, New York

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Maestro Tom Cohen, center, and members of the Jerusalem Orchestra East & West performing ‘Darbuka la Corona.’ Photo: Screenshot.

The Jerusalem Orchestra East & West did a virtual performance last week to help lift spirits amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tom Cohen, the orchestra’s artistic director and chief conductor, and the 35 musicians he worked with recorded a new original piece called “Darbuka la Corona” from their homes in Israel and New York. The almost 3-minute clip featured the musicians in various parts of their home and even outside.

“One morning during the first week of this corona frenzy, I suddenly realized that for me, as well as for my orchestra׳s members, this is the first time in 11 years we do not wake up for days of rehearsals, concerts, arrangements, composition and other creative activities that have become our daily routine,” Cohen wrote on the orchestra’s Facebook page. “When I realized that the orchestra’s whatsapp group continued to be vibrant and active — I immediately sat down to do the only thing I know how…I wrote a small piece that aims to make us all happy and show our love and familliarity (sic), that is more powerful than anything else. I wanted it to be both very simple yet complexed, ‘high’ but at eye level – just like us.”

He added, “I hope these sounds and images, of all 35 members of the orchestra, regardless their age, religion, gender or origin — from Majd al krum to Ashkelon, from Jerusalem to New York — celebrating love and longing for friendship and music, will help us all go through this period together.”

The video of their performance on Facebook has been viewed over 1,000 times:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.