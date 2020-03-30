Mossad Brings Massive Shipment of Medical Equipment to Israel

Israel’s foreign intelligence service, the Mossad, is bringing massive amounts of medical equipment to the country to fight the coronavirus, news site N12 reported on Monday.

A week and a half ago, the Mossad brought 100,000 coronavirus test kits to Israel and announced that it planned to bring four million kits in total.

On Sunday night, another Mossad-organized shipment arrived that included 27 respirators, 10 million surgical masks, 25,000 of the more sophisticated N95 masks, 20,000 test kits and 700 protective suits for use by the Magen David Adom emergency service.

Another 180 respirators are expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday.

The source of the equipment is not known, but Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, the director-general of the Health Ministry, said it was “in working order.”

The Mossad is also involved in developing technological methods of fighting the virus, particularly the mobile phone app “Hamagen” (“The Shield”), which links phones with epidemiological data and alerts users if they are in the vicinity of someone infected with the disease.