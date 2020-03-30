Monday, March 30th | 5 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Mossad Brings Massive Shipment of Medical Equipment to Israel

Victim of Monsey Antisemitic Stabbing Attack Dies Three Months Later

New Jersey Man in Custody for Threatening to Beat Up Orthodox Jews Over Coronavirus Distancing

Jack Ma, Alibaba Foundation Donate Medical Supplies to Israel to Fight Coronavirus

From Team Management to Company App Development: Six Israeli Startups That Make Working From Home Easier

Iran Plans Tougher Restrictions as Coronavirus Toll Rises

Syria Reports First Coronavirus Death as Fears Grow of Major Outbreak

The Plague and a God of Absolute Freedom

Netanyahu Self-Isolating After Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Airstrikes Hit Houthi-Held Yemeni Capital Sanaa -Witnesses

March 30, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Mossad Brings Massive Shipment of Medical Equipment to Israel

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman in self-quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera, Israel, March 16, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Israel’s foreign intelligence service, the Mossad, is bringing massive amounts of medical equipment to the country to fight the coronavirus, news site N12 reported on Monday.

A week and a half ago, the Mossad brought 100,000 coronavirus test kits to Israel and announced that it planned to bring four million kits in total.

On Sunday night, another Mossad-organized shipment arrived that included 27 respirators, 10 million surgical masks, 25,000 of the more sophisticated N95 masks, 20,000 test kits and 700 protective suits for use by the Magen David Adom emergency service.

Another 180 respirators are expected to arrive in Israel on Wednesday.

The source of the equipment is not known, but Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, the director-general of the Health Ministry, said it was “in working order.”

The Mossad is also involved in developing technological methods of fighting the virus, particularly the mobile phone app “Hamagen” (“The Shield”), which links phones with epidemiological data and alerts users if they are in the vicinity of someone infected with the disease.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.