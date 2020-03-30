‘No Seders With Grandma and Grandpa’: Israeli Defense Minister Issues Coronavirus Passover Warning
by Algemeiner Staff
Ahead of Passover and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett published a video on Monday imploring Jews around the world to abide by strict social-distancing rules at their upcoming Seders.
“You do not do it this year with grandma and grandpa,” he emphasized. “There will be no Passover Seder with young people and old people together, because that’s the single most lethal combination.”
Message from Defense Minister @Naftali_Bennett ahead of Passover: pic.twitter.com/Oy0GSwdUbM
— Jeremy Saltan (@TheJeremyMan) March 30, 2020