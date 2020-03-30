Monday, March 30th | 5 Nisan 5780

'No Seders With Grandma and Grandpa': Israeli Defense Minister Issues Coronavirus Passover Warning

March 30, 2020 4:38 pm
0

‘No Seders With Grandma and Grandpa’: Israeli Defense Minister Issues Coronavirus Passover Warning

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A Passover Seder table. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Ahead of Passover and amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett published a video on Monday imploring Jews around the world to abide by strict social-distancing rules at their upcoming Seders.

“You do not do it this year with grandma and grandpa,” he emphasized. “There will be no Passover Seder with young people and old people together, because that’s the single most lethal combination.”

Let your voice be heard!

