Monday, March 30th | 5 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Victim of Monsey Antisemitic Stabbing Attack Dies Three Months Later

New Jersey Man in Custody for Threatening to Beat Up Orthodox Jews Over Coronavirus Distancing

Jack Ma, Alibaba Foundation Donate Medical Supplies to Israel to Fight Coronavirus

From Team Management to Company App Development: Six Israeli Startups That Make Working From Home Easier

Iran Plans Tougher Restrictions as Coronavirus Toll Rises

Syria Reports First Coronavirus Death as Fears Grow of Major Outbreak

The Plague and a God of Absolute Freedom

Netanyahu Self-Isolating After Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Airstrikes Hit Houthi-Held Yemeni Capital Sanaa -Witnesses

Jewish Organizations, Leaders See Relief in Bill Passed by Congress Offering Assistance to Nonprofits

March 30, 2020 12:14 pm
0

Victim of Monsey Antisemitic Stabbing Attack Dies Three Months Later

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

The late Josef Neumann.

A Jewish man who was critically wounded in an antisemitic stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, late last year died of his injuries on Sunday.

Josef Neumann, 72, had gone into a coma after suffering a head injury on Dec. 28 at the hands of a man who burst in on a Hanukkah celebration and began slashing attendees with a machete.

The Monsey attack capped a string of incidents in which Jews were physically attacked or accosted in the New York metropolitan area — including a Dec. 10 shooting at a kosher supermarket in New Jersey that left two members of the Hasidic community dead.

CNN reported that Yisroel Kraus, who survived the Monsey attack, described Neumann as “one of the most selfless people I know” and an “incredibly kind human being.”

“Since I knew him, he was a very poor man,” he said. “He never had a dime to his name and always goes around collecting money for other poor families. It was never about himself.”

Neumann’s attacker, Grafton Thomas, 37, was charged with attempted murder and pled not guilty to federal hate crimes charges in January.

The New York Post reported that sources indicated Thomas could now face a murder charge.

Neumann is survived by seven children, many grandchildren, a great-grandchild and several siblings.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.