Victim of Monsey Antisemitic Stabbing Attack Dies Three Months Later

A Jewish man who was critically wounded in an antisemitic stabbing attack in Monsey, New York, late last year died of his injuries on Sunday.

Josef Neumann, 72, had gone into a coma after suffering a head injury on Dec. 28 at the hands of a man who burst in on a Hanukkah celebration and began slashing attendees with a machete.

The Monsey attack capped a string of incidents in which Jews were physically attacked or accosted in the New York metropolitan area — including a Dec. 10 shooting at a kosher supermarket in New Jersey that left two members of the Hasidic community dead.

CNN reported that Yisroel Kraus, who survived the Monsey attack, described Neumann as “one of the most selfless people I know” and an “incredibly kind human being.”

“Since I knew him, he was a very poor man,” he said. “He never had a dime to his name and always goes around collecting money for other poor families. It was never about himself.”

Neumann’s attacker, Grafton Thomas, 37, was charged with attempted murder and pled not guilty to federal hate crimes charges in January.

The New York Post reported that sources indicated Thomas could now face a murder charge.

Neumann is survived by seven children, many grandchildren, a great-grandchild and several siblings.