US Jewish Groups Issue Communal Call for ‘Kindness and Solidarity’ Amid Worsening Coronavirus Crisis
by Algemeiner Staff
Nearly 200 US Jewish groups and institutions issued a joint statement of solidarity on Wednesday, amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
“We join today as representatives of Jewish American communal organizations to urge our political leaders and all our fellow Americans to treat this public health crisis as a moment for kindness and solidarity, and to make extra efforts to reach towards one another in support, not look to blame or scapegoat,” the statement said.
“Jews as a people have a long history of being singled out and stigmatized during times of societal crisis, including being blamed without basis for the spread of disease,” it continued. “Particularly in times of great fear, uncertainty and unrest, that demonization can increase the risk and even open the door to violent outbursts of bigotry and hatred. This history compels us to call on all people and particularly all leaders to reject conspiracy theories and the singling out of Asian Americans, foreigners, immigrants, Jews, or any other communities in this moment.”
“We also request our nation’s leaders to consistently refer to this disease only by its clinical name, COVID-19, and to avoid problematic descriptions for it, such as ‘the Chinese virus,’” the statement went on say. “Use of these terms could lead some people to blame particular groups for a deadly disease that infects equally, without regard for race, ethnicity, or national origin.”
“Now is the time to promote unity, to reach across the aisle in compassion, to show an extra measure of empathy toward all people, and to love our neighbors like ourselves,” it concluded.
The statement’s signatories included the following:
National organizations and institutions –
ADL
AJC
ALEPH: Alliance for Jewish Renewal
Ameinu
American Jewish World Service
Americans for Peace Now
Avodah
B’nai B’rith International
Be’chol Lashon
Bend the Arc: Jewish Action
Central Conference of American Rabbis
Habonim Dror North America
Hadassah
Hazon
HIAS
IKAR
J Street
Jewish Council of Public Affairs
Jewish Educators Assembly
Jewish Fertility Foundation
Jewish Labor Committee
Jewish Multiracial Network
Jewish Women International
Jewish World Watch
Jews United for Democracy & Justice
Jews United for Justice
Keshet
MAZON: A Jewish Response to Hunger
Moving Traditions
National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry
National Council of Jewish Women
ORT America
Rabbinical Assembly
Rabbinical Council of America
Reconstructing Judaism
Reconstructionist Rabbinical Association
Religious Action Center
Society for Humanistic Judaism
The Workers Circle
Tivnu: Building Justice
T’ruah: The Rabbinic Call for Human Rights
Union for Reform Judaism
Uri L’Tzedek: Orthodox Social Justice
Women of Reform Judaism
Yaffed
State and local organizations and institutions –
Arizona Jews for Justice
Baltimore Jewish Council
Bay Jewish Community, Inc. dba, Temple B’nai Israel
Bender JCC of Greater Washington
Beth Jacob Congregation
Beth Moshe Congregation
Beth Shalom – Atlanta, GA
Birmingham Jewish Federation
Birmingham Temple Congregation for Humanistic Judaism
B’nai B’rith International – Great Lakes Region
Buffalo Jewish Federation and Jewish Community Relations Council
Canton Jewish Community Federation
Carolina Jews for Justice
Charleston Jewish Federation
Chicago Jewish Labor Committee
Colorado Jewish Community Relations Council
Community Relations Committee of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland
Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley
Community Relations Council of the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater
Community Relations Council, Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh
Congregation Bet Haverim, Atlanta, GA
Congregation Beth Ahm, West Bloomfield, MI
Congregation Etz Chaim, Marietta, GA
Congregation Shearith Israel, Atlanta, GA
Delray Orthodox Synagogue
Esther Raab Holocaust Museum & Goodwin Education Center
Federation for Jewish Philanthropy of Upper Fairfield County
Greater Atlanta Jewish Abilities Alliance
Gulf Coast Jewish Family & Community Services
Hadassah Greater Atlanta
Hillel at Florida International University
Hillel of Broward and Palm Beach
In the City Camps
Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council
Institute of Southern Jewish Life
JCC of Dallas
JCC-Federation of SLO
JCRC of Portland
JCRC of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation
JCRC/AJC – Detroit
JELF – Jewish Educational Loan Fund
Jewish Alliance for Law and Social Action
Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania
Jewish Community Board of Akron
Jewish Community Center – Federation of San Luis Obispo
Jewish Community Federation of Richmond
Jewish Community Relations Bureau|AJC Kansas City
Jewish Community Relations Council of Akron
Jewish Community Relations Council of Atlanta
Jewish Community Relations Council of Broward County, FL
Jewish Community Relations Council of Chicago
Jewish Community Relations Council of Cincinnati
Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Boston
Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Phoenix
Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington
Jewish Community Relations Council of Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia
Jewish Community Relations Council of Louisville
Jewish Community Relations Council of San Francisco, the Peninsula, Marin, Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa Counties
Jewish Community Relations Council of South Palm Beach County
Jewish Community Relations Council of Southern NJ
Jewish Community Relations Council of St. Louis
Jewish Community Relations Council of the Greater Miami Jewish Federation
Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester
Jewish Community Relations Council of the Jewish Federation of Greater Charlotte
Jewish Community Relations Council of the Sacramento Region
Jewish Community Relations Council/AJC – Detroit
Jewish Community Relations Committee of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
Jewish Council of North Central Florida
Jewish Educational Alliance
Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee
Jewish Federation of Fort Wayne
Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor
Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta
Jewish Federation of Greater Dayton
Jewish Federation of Greater Harrisburg
Jewish Federation of Greater Kansas City
Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples
Jewish Federation of Greater Naples, JCRC and Anti-Semitism Task Force
Jewish Federation of Greater Orange County, NY
Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix
Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle
Jewish Federation of Northern New Jersey
Jewish Federation of Palm Springs and Desert Area
Jewish Federation of San Antonio
Jewish Federation of Springfield, IL and Jewish Community Relations Council
Jewish Federation of the Berkshires
Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys
Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara
Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region
Jewish Federation of Ventura County
Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey
Jewish History Museum (Tucson)
Keys Jewish Community Center
Limmud Atlanta & Southeast
Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust
Mandel JCC of the Palm Beaches
Memphis Jewish Federation
Mid-Kansas Jewish Federation
Mobile Area Jewish Federation
MSU Hillel/Hillel Campus Alliance of Michigan
New Jersey Jewish Labor Committee
Or Hamidbar, Palm Springs
Orloff Department of Jewish Education and Engagement
Philadelphia Jewish Labor Committee
Ramah Darom
Ramat Shalom Synagogue
Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community
Savannah Jewish Federation
Shalom Austin
Shalom South Florida Radio Show
Shinshinim Atlanta
Social Justice Committee of Pasadena Jewish Temple and Center
Temple Beth Am
Temple Beth David
Temple Beth El – Bloomfield Hills, MI
Temple Beth-El, Alpena MI
Temple Beth Emet Cooper City Fl
Temple Beth Shalom of Boca Raton
Temple Beth Tikvah, Roswell GA
Temple Beth Torah of Wellington
Temple Bnai Israel – Petoskey MI
Temple Emanu-El of Greater Atlanta
Temple Emanu-El of Greater Miami
Temple Israel of Detroit
Temple Jacob
Temple Kol Ami
Temple Sinai Atlanta
Temple Solel, Hollywood, FL
The Jewish Federation of Reading/Berks
The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee
The Temple, Atlanta GA
United Jewish Community of the VA Peninsula
Youngstown Area Jewish Federation