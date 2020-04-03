Friday, April 3rd | 9 Nisan 5780

April 3, 2020 10:08 am
Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 3,294: Health Ministry

A Basij volunteer wearing a protective suit and face mask sprays disinfectant as he sanitizes a bus station, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tehran, Iran, April 3, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Ali Khara via Reuters.

Iran’s death toll from the new coronavirus rose on Friday to 3,294 as it claimed 134 lives in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpur.

The total number of people confirmed to be infected is 53,183, he said on state television, adding that 4,035 ware “under observation,” a term that may mean they are in critical condition.

Of the total number of people who were diagnosed with the disease, 17,935 have recovered, he said.

Iran is the country most affected in the Middle East by the pandemic.

