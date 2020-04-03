‘Queen of Mean’ Trust Donates $11 Million to Help Israeli Hospitals Fight Coronavirus

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced on Thursday it was giving emergency grants — totaling $11 million — to help Israeli hospitals deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The money is designated for to be used to establish new isolation wards and intensive care units (ICU) and purchase medical equipment and personal protective gear.

The grants were said to be part of Helmsley’s “ongoing efforts to help Israel strengthen its healthcare system.”

According to a press release published by the trust, $340 million has been allocated over the past decade to Israeli institutions to “improve access to healthcare, support scientific and medical research, and strengthen the understanding and appreciation of Israel throughout the world.”

“Helping the Israeli people in times of crisis is core to the mission of the Israel Program at the Helmsley Charitable Trust,” Helmsley Trustee Sandor Frankel stated. “Israel is a nation that excels at rapid response in emergencies, but they shouldn’t have to do it alone. Helmsley’s support will help Israel’s outstanding medical personnel and frontline workers have the equipment and facilities necessary to protect their patients and themselves as they face the COVID-19 crisis. We continue to be involved in responding to the country’s emergency needs, and hope our support will galvanize others to help in this critical moment.”

There have been at least 38 confirmed deaths linked to coronavirus in Israel and over 7,000 infections.