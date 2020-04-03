Friday, April 3rd | 9 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Outgoing UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Slammed for ‘Misleading’ Remarks on Antisemitism Complaints

In Battle Against Coronavirus, IDF Converts Assembly Lines to Make Medical Supplies

Jew-Haters Using Coronavirus Pandemic to Spread Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Hatred, New Report Says

Pakistani Authorities Rearrest Four Terrorists Acquitted for Murder of Daniel Pearl

‘Queen of Mean’ Trust Donates $11 Million to Help Israeli Hospitals Fight Coronavirus

Iraq Has Confirmed Thousands More COVID-19 Cases Than Reported, Medics Say

Coronavirus Cases Exceed 1 Million, Wreaking World Havoc

Israeli-Sponsored UN Resolution to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic Passed by General Assembly

Israeli Academic Institutions Quickly Adjusted to Remote Learning and There Is No Turning Back

World Jewish Leaders Deliberate Issues of the Day: Virus, Economy, Passover, Antisemitism

April 3, 2020 12:38 pm
0

‘Queen of Mean’ Trust Donates $11 Million to Help Israeli Hospitals Fight Coronavirus

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced on Thursday it was giving emergency grants — totaling $11 million — to help Israeli hospitals deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The money is designated for to be used to establish new isolation wards and intensive care units (ICU) and purchase medical equipment and personal protective gear.

The grants were said to be part of Helmsley’s “ongoing efforts to help Israel strengthen its healthcare system.”

According to a press release published by the trust, $340 million has been allocated over the past decade to Israeli institutions to “improve access to healthcare, support scientific and medical research, and strengthen the understanding and appreciation of Israel throughout the world.”

Related coverage

April 3, 2020 2:06 pm
0

Outgoing UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn Slammed for ‘Misleading’ Remarks on Antisemitism Complaints

Jeremy Corbyn, the outgoing leader of the opposition Labour party in the UK, was roundly condemned on Friday by an...

“Helping the Israeli people in times of crisis is core to the mission of the Israel Program at the Helmsley Charitable Trust,” Helmsley Trustee Sandor Frankel stated. “Israel is a nation that excels at rapid response in emergencies, but they shouldn’t have to do it alone.  Helmsley’s support will help Israel’s outstanding medical personnel and frontline workers have the equipment and facilities necessary to protect their patients and themselves as they face the COVID-19 crisis. We continue to be involved in responding to the country’s emergency needs, and hope our support will galvanize others to help in this critical moment.”

There have been at least 38 confirmed deaths linked to coronavirus in Israel and over 7,000 infections.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.