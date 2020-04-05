Sunday, April 5th | 11 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Egg Crisis Averted After Massive Shipment Races in to Ashdod Port

Trump: ‘Going to Be a Lot of Death’ in US Next Week From Coronavirus

Olive Branches Handed Out on Palm Sunday in Near-Deserted Jerusalem

Iran’s Rouhani Says Low-Risk Economic Activities to Resume From April 11 Amid Coronavirus

Israel-PA Coronavirus Cooperation is Encouraging, But Will It Last?

Israeli Inmates to Mass Produce Protective Face Masks

Palestinian Incitement Continues Unabated, Despite Israeli Assistance and Cooperation Regarding COVID-19

Despite Covid-19 Crisis, Israeli Tech Registers Record Quarter

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Israel Exceeds 8,000 as Death Toll Continues to Rise

Thousands of Israeli Soldiers Receive Boxes of ‘Shmurah’ Matzah From FIDF

April 5, 2020 6:27 pm
0

Israel’s Egg Crisis Averted After Massive Shipment Races in to Ashdod Port

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Sunny-side up eggs and carrots with parmesan and cream. Photo: Isabelle Hurbain-Palatin via Wikicommons.

A looming egg crisis was averted in Israel on Sunday, when a ship carrying millions of eggs arrived in Ashdod Port, Hebrew news website N12 reported.

The egg shortage hit the news after the government ministries of finance and agriculture both warned that Israel was running short of the staple due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic on international imports.

There was a fear that there would be an egg shortage just before the Passover holiday and fighting over eggs at supermarkets led to minor incidents of violence, as well as a reported “black market” in the foodstuff.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon stepped in and announced that the government would subsidize the importation of eggs from Europe.

The ship carrying the eggs was diverted from its original destination, skipping ports on its route and operating at high speed in order to reach Israel on Sunday.

A special crew was assigned to Ashdod Port in order to unload the shipment as soon as it arrived. The government set up a trucking and logistics center to aid in distribution of the goods.

Orna Hozman-bechor, Chairwoman of the Board at Ashdod Port Company, praised the dockworkers “who are steadfast and committed to continuing to ensure the proper operation of the Port as an economic and strategic artery for the State of Israel.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.