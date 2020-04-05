Sunday, April 5th | 11 Nisan 5780

April 5, 2020 6:47 am
Pesach Basics: ‘Alef-Bet’ on How to Prep a Seder at Home

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Opinion

Israeli soldiers of the Golani Brigade eat a Passover meal. Photo: Edi Israel / Flash90.

JNS.orgThe Jewish holiday of Passover — the celebration of Jewish freedom — is traditionally spent with family and friends. But with the coronavirus curtailing travel plans and social interactions, many are facing the prospect of celebrating Passover alone.

“It is vital for everyone to have their own Passover seder,” Rabbi Mendy Cohen at Chabad of the Main Line in Merion Station, Pennsylvania, said. “The seder is essential; it is a Jewish highlight of the year. Many of our fondest memories revolve around the seder. It is an opportunity to focus on the Exodus that took place 3,300 years ago, and at the same time, to realize that freedom is still so relevant to us today.”

He noted that according to Hasidic teachings, Mitzraim, or “Egypt,” comes from the Hebrew root word meitzar for “boundary.”

“Going out of Egypt means we need to go out of our own Egypt, our own limitations, our own self-inflicted slavery,” he explained. “The Passover seder is about experiencing liberty and freedom, the Exodus from Egypt, and also our own personal Exodus — me, now, today.”

“For many right now, without our usual family and friends, it is easy to say ‘forget it, we can skip it this year,’” he continued. “But in truth, the challenge of this year’s seder, of this year’s freedom, is to have our seder in our homes, smaller ones or possibly even alone, and make it personal with God. This year, it is more relevant than ever.”

What is needed for the Passover seder:

·  Haggadah booklets

·  Matzah (handmade shmurah matzah is ideal)

·  Wine or grape juice

·  Maror (bitter herbs, typically romaine lettuce and grated horseradish)

·  Vegetable for dipping

·  Saltwater (just salt and water)

·  Food for your Passover feast

·  Roasted bone (chicken neck or lamb shank)

·  Charoset

·  Eggs

·  Cutlery (either disposable or kosher for Passover)

Can you suggest some ballpark quantities?

Wine: Every individual needs to drink four cups of wine or grape juice, so a bottle of wine per person per seder is a safe bet.

Matzah: If you are alone, three matzahs for each evening will cover you just fine. You should factor in an additional two matzahs per additional participant, as well as some extra for snacking during the meal. (There are various customs of exactly how much matzah to eat, and some matzahs are thicker and bigger than others.)

Maror: Each person needs to have two portions of maror (one eaten alone and one as part of the Korech sandwich), each one at least two-thirds of an ounce (total). Preparing two ounces per person per night will have you covered.

Vegetables and Saltwater, and Charoset: Even a minimal amount will do (in fact, you should eat less than an olive-bulk of the dipping vegetable).

Roasted bone: Is not eaten at all, so you just need one per seder plate.

Egg: One egg per seder plate is fine. Some have the custom to eat the egg during the meal. If this is the case, prepare a few extra.

Can you suggest a Haggadah I can print online?

You can choose from a number of options. Pick one to fit your style and print as many as you need. Chabad.org is also providing resources to enable individuals and families to run their own Passover seder.

Jackson Richman is the Washington Correspondent for Jewish News Syndicate.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

