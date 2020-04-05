Sunday, April 5th | 11 Nisan 5780

April 5, 2020 9:30 am
0

Thousands of Israeli Soldiers Receive Boxes of ‘Shmurah’ Matzah From FIDF

avatar by JNS.org

Thousands of soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces received shmurah matzah for Passover, delivered to their bases by Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), April 2020. Photo: FIDF.

JNS.org – Thousands of soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces will enjoy Passover celebrations next week on bases across Israel with shmurah matzah, a gift from Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF).

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of IDF soldiers have been ordered to remain on base for an indefinite period of time to minimize their exposure.

The current crisis means that many IDF soldiers, among them some 1,000 lone soldiers from the United States, will not be home with their families for the Passover holiday.

At the end of March, FIDF’s team in Israel brought 25,000 boxes of shmurah matzah, which fulfills the mitzvah of eating matzah, traditionally eaten only at Passover seders, to various units throughout the country.

The deliveries are part of the FIDF Identity and Purpose Program, which provides spiritual items and activities focused on Jewish identity, traditions and holidays.

For online virtual events, as well as updates on COVID-19 in Israel, visit FIDF Engage.

