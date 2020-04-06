Monday, April 6th | 12 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Government Orders Full Coronavirus Lockdown for Passover Holiday

Top European Rabbis Hold Zoom Meeting to Discuss How to Handle Cornavirus Crisis

Netanyahu and Putin Discuss Israel-Russia Cooperation in Fighting Coronavirus

2,000 Israeli Medical Students Fighting Coronavirus Without Pay

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Moved to Intensive Care as Coronavirus Symptoms Worsen

Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Tel Aviv Skyscraper Lit Up With Words of Jewish Prayer ‘Shema Yisrael’

Australian Jewish Group Charges Amazon With ‘Betrayal’ as Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ Remains on Sale

In Unprecedented Move, US State Department Designates Russian Neo-Nazi Group as ‘Terrorist Organization’

As Tourism Industry Collapses, Southern Israeli Resort City of Eilat Hits 70% Unemployment Rate

Yale University Rabbi Abused and Beaten in Antisemitic Robbery Praises Swift Police Response

April 6, 2020 2:54 pm
0

Australian Jewish Group Charges Amazon With ‘Betrayal’ as Hitler’s ‘Mein Kampf’ Remains on Sale

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative. Photo: Reuters / Pierre Logwin PA / WS.

Australia’s leading Jewish civil rights organization hammered online retail giant Amazon on Monday for allegedly reneging on a pledge to stop selling Mein Kampf — the viciously-antisemitic manifesto written by Nazi leader Adol Hitler while in prison.

According to reports last month, booksellers around the world were informed by Amazon that they would no longer be allowed to sell a number of Nazi-authored books on the website, including Hitler’s screed and books designed to spread antisemitic ideas among children.

But in a statement on Monday, the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC) — a Jewish communal group combating antisemitism in Australia — charged that Amazon had “now reversed its position and is once again selling this satanic manifesto.”

The ADC noted that “in addition to a hardcover edition, Amazon Australia is also offering a Kindle version of ‘Mein Kampf’ which features Hitler’s paintings and poems.”

Related coverage

April 6, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Top European Rabbis Hold Zoom Meeting to Discuss How to Handle Cornavirus Crisis

The Standing Committee of the Conference of European Rabbis (CER) held a Zoom meeting on Sunday to discuss how Jews...

Dvir Abramovich — the CEO of the ADC — asserted that “Amazon Australia has betrayed us all.”

“Consider the pain a Holocaust survivor, who lost family at the hands of the Nazis, would feel knowing that this blueprint for genocide is sitting on Amazon’s virtual shelves,” Abramovich said.

The ADC head added that if “Amazon Australia’s goal is to increase their following and popularity among the white-supremacists and neo-Nazis, then they are on the right track.”

Abramovich said that his organization’s message to Amazon was “crystal clear: withdraw this dark text immediately.  You owe it not just to the victims and to the survivors, but to all of us.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.