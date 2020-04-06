France Launches Terror Investigation After Attacker Kills Two in Stabbing Spree

JNS.org – A Sudanese refugee stabbed several people in southeastern France on Saturday, killing two in what is being treated as a terrorist attack.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted, “All the light will be shed on this odious act which casts a shadow over our country which has already been hit hard in recent weeks.”

The attack took place as the country is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An investigation has been launched into “murder linked to a terrorist enterprise” after the rampage in Romans-sur-Isere, the AFP reported.

