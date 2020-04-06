Monday, April 6th | 13 Nisan 5780

April 6, 2020 4:06 pm
0

Netanyahu and Putin Discuss Israel-Russia Cooperation in Fighting Coronavirus

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at a meeting in Sochi, Sept. 12, 2019. Photo: Amos Ben-Gershom / GPO.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Monday regarding the global coronavirus crisis and how their countries could work together to combat it.

According to a press release from Netanyahu’s office, the two leaders had a “warm conversation.”

Putin wished the Israeli people a happy Passover and the country success in fighting the pandemic.

Netanyahu and Putin also discussed cooperation in acquiring medical equipment and supplies, and agreed that there would be free movement between Russia and Israel in order to allow dual nationals to return home.

As of Monday, there had been 57 deaths from COVID-19 in Israel, with nearly 9,000 infections, while in Russia the official death toll stood at 47, with over 6,000 infections.

