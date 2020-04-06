Monday, April 6th | 12 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In Unprecedented Move, US State Department Designates Russian Neo-Nazi Group as ‘Terrorist Organization’

As Tourism Industry Collapses, Southern Israeli Resort City of Eilat Hits 70% Unemployment Rate

Yale University Rabbi Abused and Beaten in Antisemitic Robbery Praises Swift Police Response

Coalition Hit Another Roadblock Hours After Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White Said to Reach Unity Government Deal

Boris Johnson in Hospital With Persistent COVID-19 Symptoms But Still Working

Rockets Hit Oil District in Southern Iraq; No Casualties

US Faces ‘Really Bad’ Week as Coronavirus Deaths Spike

Protective of Religious Beards, Israel to Produce Fitted Face Masks

On an Empty Via Dolorosa Before Easter, Praying for the World’s Sick

IDF Chief Calls for Military to Be Put in Charge of Coronavirus Response

April 6, 2020 9:54 am
0

On an Empty Via Dolorosa Before Easter, Praying for the World’s Sick

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Father Francesco Patton, the Custos of the Holy Land for the Roman Catholic church, and other Franciscan Friars walk toward the Church of the Holy Sepluchre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Jerusalem’s Old City, March 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters /Ammar Awad.

Brown-robed Franciscans stride through a shuttered and deserted Jerusalem to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the global focus of the most important festival in the Christian calendar — but in a city bereft of Easter pilgrims.

Among them is Father Francesco Patton, 56, the custodian of the Holy Land for the Roman Catholic church, responsible for protecting its sacred sites.

“We are living in strange days. Usually at this time the Old City was full of …pilgrims coming for Holy Week,” he said after his group prayed outside the locked door of the church that is their base.

The Franciscans’ ceremonial walk along the Via Dolorosa marks the journey that Christians believe Jesus took to his crucifixion and resurrection.

Related coverage

April 6, 2020 1:38 pm
0

As Tourism Industry Collapses, Southern Israeli Resort City of Eilat Hits 70% Unemployment Rate

As the tourism industry collapses across Israel due to the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s southernmost city and popular vacation hub...

This Easter the route bears new bronze reliefs depicting that journey, a gift from Verona sculpted by Italian artist Alessandro Mutto. But there is no one to see them.

“Now it is a little bit sad to see that …nobody is able to walk (it). But we know that at this moment so many people are walking a personal Via Dolorosa, when I think of those who are in the hospital and in their houses fighting with coronavirus,” Patton said.

COVID-19 has infected more than 8,600 in Israel, with 52 fatalities. Residents are locked down in their homes for all but essential activities, which do not include religious ceremonies.

So the Christian denominations that share custody of the Holy Sepulchre face closures unprecedented in living memory, as do Jewish and Muslim leaders in a city that has sites sacred to all three faiths. Passover, Easter and Ramadan all fall this month, with Catholics celebrating Easter on April 12.

Like other clergy, Patton’s Franciscans conform with social distancing guidelines as they say prayers along the Via Dolorosa, stopping at the 14 Stations of the Cross that mark events leading up to Jesus’ burial.

When they arrive at the Sepulchre, they pray for the sick and the dying around the world, and the medical staff treating them – as Patton’s predecessors treated the sick in medieval times.

“A small Franciscan community started to live in the Holy Sepulchre in 1333, so you can imagine what it means for us, this place,” Patton said.

“…The responsibility to pray in the place in which Jesus conquered death, to pray for all those who are, in this moment, very (much) in the face of death.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.