Monday, April 6th | 12 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

In Unprecedented Move, US State Department Designates Russian Neo-Nazi Group as ‘Terrorist Organization’

As Tourism Industry Collapses, Southern Israeli Resort City of Eilat Hits 70% Unemployment Rate

Yale University Rabbi Abused and Beaten in Antisemitic Robbery Praises Swift Police Response

Coalition Hit Another Roadblock Hours After Netanyahu’s Likud and Gantz’s Blue and White Said to Reach Unity Government Deal

Boris Johnson in Hospital With Persistent COVID-19 Symptoms But Still Working

Rockets Hit Oil District in Southern Iraq; No Casualties

US Faces ‘Really Bad’ Week as Coronavirus Deaths Spike

Protective of Religious Beards, Israel to Produce Fitted Face Masks

On an Empty Via Dolorosa Before Easter, Praying for the World’s Sick

IDF Chief Calls for Military to Be Put in Charge of Coronavirus Response

April 6, 2020 10:12 am
0

Rockets Hit Oil District in Southern Iraq; No Casualties

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A protester holds an Iraqi flag during a protest outside the main gate of the US Embassy in Baghdad, Dec. 31, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Wissm al-Okili.

Rockets landed near a district in Iraq that houses workers for foreign oil companies on Monday, including US oil service company Halliburton, but caused no damage or casualties, oil and police sources said.

Police said three Katyusha rockets were launched around 3 a.m. local time and hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters west of Iraq’s main southern city, Basra. A launcher and 11 unfired rockets were found nearby and dismantled by security forces, according to the statement.

The Oil Ministry denounced the attack and said in a statement one rocket landed near a health centre in a district which includes administration offices for state-run and foreign oil companies without causing any casualties or damage.

Another rocket landed near the perimeter of Zubair oilfield, operated by Italy’s Eni, without causing any damage or disrupting operations, said oil ministry spokesman Asim Jihad.

Related coverage

April 6, 2020 9:14 am
0

Iran Death Toll From Coronavirus Outbreak Reaches 3,739: Health Ministry

The death toll in Iran from the coronavirus outbreak has reached 3,739, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on state...

According to the Oil Ministry statement, which described the attack as “unjustified criminal acts,” five rockets in total were fired. Three landed in an uninhabited area.

An Iraqi employee working with Halliburton said the rockets fell far from the site. The district houses foreign oil workers and offices of both foreign and Iraqi oil companies, but has been largely empty in recent weeks after nearly all foreign personnel were evacuated because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two officials with state-run Basra Oil Co, which oversees oil operations in the south, said the attack had not affected production or export operations.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. Police said they deployed additional forces to search the area.

Iran-backed paramilitary groups have regularly been rocketing and shelling bases in Iraq that host US forces and the area around the US Embassy in Baghdad.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.