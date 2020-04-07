Tuesday, April 7th | 13 Nisan 5780

April 7, 2020 7:16 am
France’s Macron Calls on Iran to Respect Nuclear Obligations

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Reuters / Benoit Tessier / Pool.

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Iran to respect its nuclear obligations in a conversation with President Hassan Rohani, adding that this was the moment when the international community must come together to fight the coronavirus.

“He (Macron) hoped that Iran would turn to the respect of its nuclear obligations, refrain from taking new measures contrary to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and contribute to the easing of regional tensions,” Elysee said in a statement.

