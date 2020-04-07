Tuesday, April 7th | 13 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Top Jewish Group Commemorates 26th Anniversary of Start of Rwandan Genocide

New UK Labour Leader Outlines Concrete Steps to Fight Antisemitism in Party’s Ranks

Police Searching for Man Who Daubed Boston-Area Chabad Center With Antisemitic Graffiti in Russian

Israel Makes Wearing Masks in Public Compulsory to Stem Coronavirus Spread

UN Finds ‘Highly Probable’ Syrian Government, Allies Targeted School, Hospitals

Syria Slow to Free Prisoners Despite Coronavirus Risk in Crowded Jails: Rights Groups

‘Why I Didn’t Report It’: Saudi Women Use Social Media to Recount Harassment

Israeli Face Recognition Startup AnyVision to Deploy Thermal Cameras at Tel Aviv Hospital

Saudi Capital, Cities Get 24-Hour Curfew, Kuwait Isolates Two Districts Over Coronavirus

Iranian Leader Approves Tapping Sovereign Wealth Fund to Fight Coronavirus

April 7, 2020 9:38 am
0

Iranian Leader Approves Tapping Sovereign Wealth Fund to Fight Coronavirus

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech, in Tehran, Iran, March 20, 2020. Photo: Official Khamenei website / Handout via Reuters.

Iran’s top authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has approved the withdrawal of one billion euros from the country’s sovereign wealth fund to help fight the coronavirus epidemic, President Hassan Rouhani’s official website said on Monday.

Iran is the Middle Eastern country worst-affected so far by the coronavirus, with 3,739 deaths and 60,500 people infected as of Monday, official data showed.

Shut out of international capital markets and facing a further hit to its finances with the collapse in global oil prices coming on top of US sanctions, Iran is struggling to shield its economy from the coronavirus pandemic.

Rouhani said in late March that the government was seeking approval for the withdrawal of the money from the sovereign wealth fund.

Related coverage

April 7, 2020 11:12 am
0

Syria Slow to Free Prisoners Despite Coronavirus Risk in Crowded Jails: Rights Groups

Syria is dragging its feet on releasing prisoners under an amnesty declared by President Bashar al-Assad, raising fears of mass...

The money will be used for the needs of the Health Ministry and the unemployment insurance fund, the statement on the presidency website said, adding that Rouhani had thanked Khamenei for his move.

Tensions have risen between Iran and the United States since 2018, when US President Donald Trump exited a 2015 international agreement between Tehran and world powers and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran’s economy.

Iranian authorities, blaming US sanctions for hampering Tehran’s efforts to curb the outbreak, have urged other countries and the United Nations to call on Washington to lift the sanctions. Washington has refused to ease the sanctions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.