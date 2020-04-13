Monday, April 13th | 19 Nisan 5780

April 13, 2020 4:38 pm
Arab Nurse Recites ‘Four Questions’ at Seder for Elderly Jewish Patients at Israeli Medical Center

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A Passover Seder table. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

An Arab nurse at a medical center in the northern Israeli town of Pardes Hanna-Karkur read the “Four Questions” at a Passover Seder held last week for elderly Jewish patients who could not be with their families for the holiday celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch a video of the moving gesture below:

