Arab Nurse Recites ‘Four Questions’ at Seder for Elderly Jewish Patients at Israeli Medical Center
by Algemeiner Staff
An Arab nurse at a medical center in the northern Israeli town of Pardes Hanna-Karkur read the “Four Questions” at a Passover Seder held last week for elderly Jewish patients who could not be with their families for the holiday celebration due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch a video of the moving gesture below:
סרטון מליל הסדר במרכז הרפואי ״שהם״ פרדס חנה. האחות סמאהר ג׳בארין מקריאה למאושפזים במחלקה הגריאטרית את ארבע הקושיות. מקסים. שבת שלום pic.twitter.com/QBZxVYz5P9
— Tamar Ish Shalom תמר (@tamarishshalom) April 10, 2020