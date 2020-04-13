Hebrew University Gets $4.2 Million From Rothschild Foundation for Coronavirus Fight

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem has received a $4.2 million donation from the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation to fund coronavirus research.

The money will be used to fund 60 Hebrew University research teams that are “working to find a vaccine, produce faster and cheaper testing methods, and develop targeted treatments for those afflicted by COVID-19,” a press release said.

Professor Asher Cohen — the president of Hebrew University — stated, “Since the outbreak of the pandemic, many researchers and laboratories at the Hebrew University have been working tirelessly to develop a scientific solution to the corona challenge. Several of these efforts are already close to market.”

Baroness Ariane de Rothschild said, “We see science as a key tool for enhancing human capabilities, and it is symbolic that Israel, with its world-leading academic institutions and medical centers, would lead also on this front. The Rothschild family stands beside Israel and I am sure that together, we will overcome this crisis.”

Miki Kliger — the Rothschild Foundation vice chairman — noted, “As in the past, the Rothschild family stands by the State of Israel during its difficult times. Alongside its day-to-day activities to reduce gaps in Israeli society through higher education, the Edmond de Rothschild Foundation is committed to helping the State of Israel and its residents through this current pandemic.”

Professor Reem Sari — Hebrew University’s vice president for research and development — said, “The Edmond de Rothschild Foundation’s generous donation will shorten the timeline for much needed corona diagnostic kits and treatments. I would like to personally thank all the researchers, lab assistants and students who have mobilized 24/7 to wipe out the virus.”

Professor Uriel Lev — the director of Hebrew University’s Center for Nanoscience and Nanotechnology – said, “My deepest thanks to the nanotechnology researchers at Hebrew University. They’ve been working around the clock to find diverse solutions for this global threat, efforts that will ensure a swift return to our pre-corona lives.”