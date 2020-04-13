IDF Naval Commandos Give Israeli Coronavirus Patients a Hand

JNS.org – Israel’s elite Shayetet 13 naval commandos are doing their bit to contribute to the country’s battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Aside from sending some of its personnel to help distribute food and medicine at nursing homes in northern Israel, the commandos are now making medical oxygen tanks out of their own diving equipment.

Shayetet 13 decided to start filling oxygen tanks, and the unit reached out to the Yad Sarah organization, which provides medical supplies, for advice. Shayetet unit commander Col. D. and Yad Sarah Director-General Moshe Cohen agreed that members of the unit would provide 400 medical oxygen tanks a week, which will help members of the elderly population who require extra oxygen.

The unit has already helped the Jerusalem branch of United Hatzalah fill oxygen tanks.

In addition to filling the tanks, Shayetet 13 is handling the logistics aspect of delivering them.

The unit also plans to provide oxygen tanks to the Palestinians, with help from the IDF’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).