April 13, 2020 2:54 pm
‘Saturday Night Passover Seder’ With Celebrities Raises $2.2 Million for CDC

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

(From top left, clockwise) Josh Groban, Jason Alexander, Rachel Brosnahan and Darren Criss singing ‘Dayenu’ during the ‘Saturday Night Passover Seder’ livestream. Photo: Screenshot.

A slew of celebrities gathered for a livestream Passover Seder on Saturday night that helped raise $2.2 million for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Foundation’s Coronavirus Emergency Response Fund.

Former “Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander hosted the hour-long “Saturday Night Seder” celebration that featured Rachel Brosnahan, Josh Groban, Idina Menzel, Fran Drescher, Mayim Bialik, Henry Winkler, Nick Kroll, Debra Messing, Richard Kind, Ben Platt, Whoopi Goldberg, Bette Midler, Sarah Silverman, Busy Philipps, Cynthia Erivo, Harvey Fierstein and Joshua Malina, among others.

The celebrities took turns telling the Biblical story of the Exodus from Egypt, sharing personal memories about Passover and partaking in musical performances of songs associated with the holiday, such as “Dayenu” and “Ma Nishtanah,” as well as a medley called “Now That’s What I Call Passover!”

The live stream also included a segment titled “how to make a seder plate in 90 seconds (quarantine edition),” explained by famed Israeli chef Michael Solomonov with help from actor Daniel Levy, and a “find the aficohen” game with TV host Andy Cohen.

The CDC Foundation is a non-profit organization created by Congress to support the work of the CDC.

