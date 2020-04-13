Monday, April 13th | 19 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Palestinian Authority Exploits Coronavirus Crisis to Incite Hatred of Israel

IDF Home Front Command Chief: Coronavirus Crisis Will Continue at Least Another Year

Man Infiltrates IDF Base in Southern Israel, Stabs Soldier and Escapes

Concern Grows in Germany Over Antisemitic Propaganda Tied to Coronavirus Pandemic

US Offers $10 Million for Information on Hezbollah Commander in Iraq

Banish ‘Self-Centeredness,’ Pope Tells the World as It Faces Coronavirus

Displaced Syrians Wary of Coronavirus Risk Return to War-Torn Idlib

OPEC, Russia Approve Biggest-Ever Oil Cut to Support Prices Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New Startup Nation Central Website Showcases Israeli Companies Fighting Covid-19

Israeli Companies Can Cash in on $10 Million Check From Trump

April 13, 2020 10:38 am
0

US Offers $10 Million for Information on Hezbollah Commander in Iraq

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A hole left after an air strike is seen at the headquarters of Kataib Hezbollah militia group in Qaim, Iraq, Dec. 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Stringer.

The United States on Friday offered up to $10 million for information on Sheikh Mohammad al-Kawtharani, a senior military commander of the Islamist group Hezbollah in Iraq who was an associate of the late Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Announcing the reward, the US State Department said Kawtharani had “taken over some of the political coordination of Iran-aligned paramilitary groups” formerly organized by Soleimani, an Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad in January.

“In this capacity, he facilitates the actions of groups operating outside the control of the Government of Iraq that have violently suppressed protests, attacked foreign diplomatic missions, and engaged in wide-spread organized criminal activity,” it said in a statement.

The State Department said it was offering the sum for information on Kawtharani’s activities, networks and associates as part of an effort to disrupt the “financial mechanisms” of the Lebanese-based Hezbollah.

Related coverage

April 13, 2020 10:24 am
0

Displaced Syrians Wary of Coronavirus Risk Return to War-Torn Idlib

Thousands of displaced Syrians have begun moving back to their homes in war-torn Idlib province despite the risk of renewed...

Kawtharani was branded a global terrorist by the United States in 2013, accused of funding armed groups in Iraq and helping transport Iraqi fighters to Syria to join President Bashar al-Assad’s effort to put down a revolt against his rule.

Reuters reported in February that according to two Iraqi sources and a senior Iraqi Shi’ite Muslim leader, Kawtharani for now was seen as the most-suitable figure to direct Iraqi militias until a permanent Iranian successor could be chosen, although he did not have Soleimani’s clout.

“Kawtharani has connections with the militia groups,” the Shi’ite leader said. “He was trusted by Soleimani, who used to depend and call on him to help him in crises and in meetings in Baghdad.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.