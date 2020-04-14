Italian Village That Sheltered Holocaust Orphans Thanks Them for Donating to Local Hospital During Coronavirus Crisis

The small northern Italian village of Selvino has thanked a group of Holocaust orphans who were sheltered there and their families for donating to the local hospital as it contends with the coronavirus.

The so-called “Selvino Children” were orphans who were housed at the Sciesopoli children’s home after World War II before their immigration to what was then British Mandatory Palestine.

Italy has been particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, and in response a group of the still-living Selvino Children and their families donated money to the hospital and released a video urging others to do so as well.

The deputy mayor of Selvino told Israeli news site N12, “I want to thank all of you for the wonderful video during these difficult times, it is very important to feel close to our loved ones and in your messages you brought a spark of light and peace.”

“We hope to meet again soon in Selvino and resume our activities to spread the message of life and the [village’s] hospitality to the wonderful children.”

“Hugs from our Selvino,” he concluded.

The donation and video were initiated by Tami Sharon, whose mother was one of the Selvino Children.

Sharon said that the few dozen Selvino Children still alive and their families were scheduled to visit a new museum in the village documenting their story, but were forced to cancel when the pandemic hit.

“After the cancellation, we asked what we could do to help,” she explained. “They asked if it would be possible to raise donations to the hospital.”

The video calling for donations was made by the third-generation descendants of the Selvino Children, she said.

“Today we continue to raise donations after we have already collected a decent amount,” she added.